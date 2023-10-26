Chipotle beats quarterly sales estimates as demand holds strong

Adds details on margins in paragraph 2, traffic in paragraph 5, 6

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG.N topped market expectations for quarterly sales on Thursday, as its burritos, rice bowls and special menu promotions helped drive demand despite higher prices and a broader weakness in the restaurant industry.

Shares of the company rose about 5% in extended trading, after it also reported a 100-basis-point increase in quarterly operating margin, on the back of easing costs of commodities such as vegetable, paper and rice.

While dining traffic has weakened across the industry, Chipotle has banked on targeted promotions and menu offers to drive demand higher, while also boosting average spending at its restaurants through new protein add-ons.

Chipotle's wildly popular Carne Asada protein returned to menus in September for a limited time, likely also helping boost traffic, while the company has also leaned on its rewards program and attracted new members through trivia games and perks like free guacamole.

Traffic at Chipotle jumped 11.6% in July, followed by a near 10% increase in August and a 4.7% rise in September, according to Placer.ai data.

The Mexican-inspired chain was among the very few major restaurant names that saw an increase in footfall at stores throughout the third quarter, even as brands such as McDonald's MCD.N and KFC saw traffic declines, the data showed.

Comparable sales at the California-based chain climbed 5% in the third quarter, compared with a 4.46% increase expected by analysts on average, according to LSEG data.

Chipotle said it expects fourth-quarter comparable sales growth in the mid to high-single-digit range, compared with analysts' estimate of a 5.38% increase. The company also expects to open about 285 to 315 new restaurants in 2024, it added.

Net income rose to $313.2 million, or $11.32 per share, from about $257.1 million, or $9.20 per share, a year earlier.

