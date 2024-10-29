News & Insights

Stocks
CMG

Chipotle backs FY24 comparable restaurant sales growth mid to high single digits

October 29, 2024

For 2024, management is anticipating the following: Full year comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range; 285 to 315 new company-operated restaurant openings with over 80% having a Chipotlane; An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 24% and 26% before discrete items. For 2025, management is anticipating the following: 315 to 345 new company-operated restaurant openings with over 80% having a Chipotlane.

