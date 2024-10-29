Chipotle backs FY24 comparable restaurant sales growth mid to high single digits

For 2024, management is anticipating the following: Full year comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high-single digit range; 285 to 315 new company-operated restaurant openings with over 80% having a Chipotlane; An estimated underlying effective full year tax rate between 24% and 26% before discrete items. For 2025, management is anticipating the following: 315 to 345 new company-operated restaurant openings with over 80% having a Chipotlane.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CMG:
- Chipotle options imply 7.2% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- CMG Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Starbucks (SBUX) Struggles to Brew Returns for Investors
- Wedbush views McDonald’s, Chipotle outbreak comparisons as ‘misplaced’
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.