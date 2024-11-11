Chipotle appoints Scott Boatwright as CEO

Chipotle (CMG) Mexican Grill’s Board of Directors has appointed Scott Boatwright as CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately. Prior to being named Interim CEO in August, Boatwright served as COO, reporting directly to the company’s CEO since 2017. Prior to Chipotle, Boatwright spent 18 years with Arby’s Restaurant Group in various leadership positions.

