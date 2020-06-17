Chipotle Announces Innovations To Its Digital Platform; Unveils Chipotle App In Canada

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced a series of innovations to its digital platform to increase access for guests. This includes a series of enhancements to its mobile ordering capabilities including Pepper, its Concierge Bot on Facebook Messenger. Beginning June 22, customers can order on messenger by visiting Facebook.com/chipotle or the Chipotle page on the Facebook app.

The company said individuals dining with family, friends, or coworkers can now utilize Chipotle's group ordering feature by selecting 'start a group order' on Chipotle.com. This allows multiple people to participate in the ordering process.

The company said guests in Canada can now order their Chipotle meals through Chipotle.ca or the Chipotle app, as well as through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

