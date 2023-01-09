Chipotle Announces "Freepotle" Food Freebies and a Chance for Rewards Members to Win Free Chipotle for a Year

What happened

Chipotle Rewards members can score complimentary "Freepotle" food drops throughout 2023 thanks to a new perk the company announced Monday. Chipotle will also run a contest where members can try their luck at winning free Chipotle for a year. A total of 3,100 Chipotle fans will win the sought-after grand prize.

"In an environment full of pricey subscription programs, we're introducing a pass to our real food that is free to join and will provide more value to our community than ever before," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, in a news release.

So what

In the same news release, Chipotle noted that current rewards members and new members who join by March 6 can access "Freepotle" food drops throughout the year. New members who join the program by March 6 will earn a free side or topping of guac. Current members can score their first "Freepotle" perk from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.

Ten food drops will occur throughout 2023. Examples include free Queso Blanco, free chips, and double protein. Additionally, rewards members can try to win free Chipotle for a year, which could be a substantial personal finance win for anyone.

Here's how to enter the contest: From Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada can enter by making purchases of $5 or more in-person or in-app through their Chipotle Rewards account. One entry can be earned per day.

Rewards members can also win a year of free Chipotle through social media. The company will go live daily on Instagram and TikTok at noon ET from Jan. 9 through Jan. 13 to spin a prize wheel. Members can enter by commenting "Freepotle,'' and if their comment is chosen, they can spin the prize wheel. If the wheel lands on the silver burrito, they win.

Now what

Restaurant loyalty programs are a win for your wallet. Food costs, including fast-casual eatery menu prices, continue to rise. Loyal customers can keep more money in their checking accounts by earning free food through programs like this. Many popular eateries have loyalty programs. It's worth it to your wallet to take stock of your routines and places you frequent to identify any beneficial rewards or loyalty programs.

Don't ignore the Chipotle Rewards program. It's free to join. You'll earn 10 points per $1 and can redeem your rewards for free food. By taking advantage of this year's "Freepotle" perk, you can earn extra freebies throughout the year, which could help you spend less without ditching your go-to burrito or bowl.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.