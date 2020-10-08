Chipotle Adds First HBCU To Its Debt-free Education Program

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), said it has added Paul Quinn College, one of the oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to the company's debt-free education program intended for its employees.

Paul Quinn College, the nation's first urban work college, becomes the program's first HBCU.

In partnership with education benefits company Guild Education, Chipotle's debt-free education program covers 100% of tuition costs up-front for more than 75 types of business and technology degrees.

After 120 days of employment, employees, including crew members are eligible to pursue debt-free degrees from leading non-profit, accredited universities, the company said.

The other colleges under this program include The University of Arizona, Bellevue University, Brandman University, Southern New Hampshire University, and Wilmington University.

Chipotle had launched the Cultivate Education program in 2016 that allowed eligible employees to get reimbursed for tuition fees up to $5,250 a year at the school of their choice.

Last year, the company had expanded the scheme with the introduction of debt-free college degree program.

