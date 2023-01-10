ChipMOS Technologies Q4 Revenues Down 31.0% Year-over-year

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported Tuesday that revenue for the fourth quarter declined 31.0 percent to NT$4.69 billion or $152.5 million from NT$6.79 billion or $221.0 million in the prior-year quarter. It also decreased 10.8 percent sequentially from the third quarter.

Revenue for the month of December decreased 31.4 percent to NT$1.55 billion or $50.6 million from NT$2.27 billion or $73.7 million in the month of December 2021. It also edged down 0.3 percent sequentially from November 2021.

The Company noted that the December period results reflect broader market declines and inventory adjustments at customers in response to end market demand levels.

