ChipMOS Technologies Q2 Revenues Up 10.7% Year-over-year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported Friday that revenue for the second quarter grew 10.7 percent to NT$5.43 billion or $184.4 million from NT$4.91 billion or $166.6 million in the prior-year quarter. However, it declined 2.8 percent sequentially from the first quarter.

The company noted this represents a six year record high for its second quarter revenue

Revenue for the month of June increased 9.0 percent to NT$1.78 billion or $60.6 million from NT$1.64 billion or $55.6 million in the month of June 2019. However, it edged down 0.3 percent sequentially from May 2020.

ChipMOS said it continues to benefit from growth in its memory business, led by DRAM and NOR flash demand in support of cloud-based storage services and applications, ongoing 5G network buildouts worldwide, and higher demand from the gaming market and in support of increased work and school from home needs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.