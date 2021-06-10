ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES May Revenue Jumps More Than 30%

Markets
(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), a Taiwan-based semiconductor services provider Thursday reported revenue of NT$2.338 billion or $84.4 million for the month of May, up 30.7% compared with the same period last year.

This represents a month-on-month increase of 2.4%, a new record level for the month of May, as the company continues to benefit from strong demand growth and tightened capacity, with memory assembly still fully utilized.

