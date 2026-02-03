ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Depositary Receipt (IMOS) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 36.84

The average one-year price target for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:IMOS) has been revised to $36.84 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of $28.34 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.19 to a high of $38.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.63% from the latest reported closing price of $35.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMOS is 0.01%, an increase of 72.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 2,208K shares. The put/call ratio of IMOS is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,142K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 265K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JustInvest holds 71K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 1.41% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 61K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 51K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares , representing a decrease of 74.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 41.59% over the last quarter.

