ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Depositary Receipt (IMOS) Price Target Increased by 13.87% to 40.16

The average one-year price target for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:IMOS) has been revised to $40.16 / share. This is an increase of 13.87% from the prior estimate of $35.27 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $39.63 to a high of $41.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.03% from the latest reported closing price of $38.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMOS is 0.03%, an increase of 26.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 2,115K shares. The put/call ratio of IMOS is 12.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,125K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 79.59% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 253K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares , representing a decrease of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 39.14% over the last quarter.

JustInvest holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 52.20% over the last quarter.

Creative Planning holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 38.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 36K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 41.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 16.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.