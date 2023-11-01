Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR (IMOS) Price Target Increased by 7.32% to 25.76

The average one-year price target for Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:IMOS) has been revised to 25.76 / share. This is an increase of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 24.01 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.43 to a high of 26.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.05% from the latest reported closing price of 25.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMOS is 0.07%, a decrease of 30.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 2,620K shares. The put/call ratio of IMOS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,262K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 161K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 0.36% over the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 147K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 4.37% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 109K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 83K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chipmos Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and foundries.

