Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR (IMOS) Price Target Increased by 11.06% to 28.33

The average one-year price target for Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:IMOS) has been revised to 28.33 / share. This is an increase of 11.06% from the prior estimate of 25.51 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.89 to a high of 29.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.68% from the latest reported closing price of 27.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipmos Technologies Inc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMOS is 0.06%, a decrease of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.27% to 2,681K shares. The put/call ratio of IMOS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,246K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 13.64% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 188K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 15.87% over the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 143K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 109K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 99K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 23.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMOS by 35.13% over the last quarter.

Chipmos Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and foundries.

