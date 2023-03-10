ChipMOS Technologies February Revenues Down 31.5% Year-over-year

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported Friday that revenue for the month of February declined 31.5 percent to NT$1.44 billion or $46.8 million from NT$2.10 billion or $68.3 million in the prior-year quarter. It also increased 8.1 percent sequentially from January.

The company said this represents the first month over month revenue increase since June 2022 as it continues to navigate macroeconomic weakness and work with customers on inventory adjustments.

