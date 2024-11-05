ChipMOS reports Q3 EPS 26c vs. 3c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $191.7M vs. $176.4M last year. The company said, “Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was NT$6,068.0 million or US$191.7 million, an increase of 4.4% from NT$5,809.6 million or US$183.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 8.7% from NT$5,581.5 million or US$176.4 million for the same period in 2023. Net non-operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were NT$65.3 million or US$2.1 million, compared to net non-operating income of NT$127.6 million or US$4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, and net non-operating income of NT$230.9 million or US$7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter of 2024 results were impacted by a foreign exchange loss of NT$73 million or US$2.3 million, compared to a foreign exchange gain of NT$25 million or US$0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, and a foreign exchange gains of NT$167 million or US$5.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter of 2024 results include a decrease of a gain on disposal of non-current assets held for sale of NT$72 million or US$2.3 million, and a gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of NT$18 million or US$0.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. Third quarter of 2024 results also include the adverse impact of a loss on the share of associates accounted for using equity method of NT$5 million or US$0.1 million, compared to a profit on the share of associates accounted for using equity method of NT$63 million or US$2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the third quarter of 2024 was NT$299.4 million or US$9.5million, and NT$0.41 or US$0.01 per basic common share, as compared to NT$450.6 million or US$14.2 million, and NT$0.62 or US$0.02 per basic common share in the second quarter of 2024. This compares to NT$580.6 million or US$18.3 million, and NT$0.80 or US$0.03 per basic common share in the third quarter of 2023. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were US$0.26 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.39 per basic ADS for the second quarter of 2024 and US$0.50 per basic ADS in the third quarter of 2023.”

