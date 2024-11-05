News & Insights

Stocks

ChipMOS reports Q3 EPS 26c vs. 3c last year

November 05, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $191.7M vs. $176.4M last year. The company said, “Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was NT$6,068.0 million or US$191.7 million, an increase of 4.4% from NT$5,809.6 million or US$183.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 8.7% from NT$5,581.5 million or US$176.4 million for the same period in 2023. Net non-operating expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were NT$65.3 million or US$2.1 million, compared to net non-operating income of NT$127.6 million or US$4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, and net non-operating income of NT$230.9 million or US$7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter of 2024 results were impacted by a foreign exchange loss of NT$73 million or US$2.3 million, compared to a foreign exchange gain of NT$25 million or US$0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, and a foreign exchange gains of NT$167 million or US$5.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter of 2024 results include a decrease of a gain on disposal of non-current assets held for sale of NT$72 million or US$2.3 million, and a gain on valuation of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of NT$18 million or US$0.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2024. Third quarter of 2024 results also include the adverse impact of a loss on the share of associates accounted for using equity method of NT$5 million or US$0.1 million, compared to a profit on the share of associates accounted for using equity method of NT$63 million or US$2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the third quarter of 2024 was NT$299.4 million or US$9.5million, and NT$0.41 or US$0.01 per basic common share, as compared to NT$450.6 million or US$14.2 million, and NT$0.62 or US$0.02 per basic common share in the second quarter of 2024. This compares to NT$580.6 million or US$18.3 million, and NT$0.80 or US$0.03 per basic common share in the third quarter of 2023. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2024 were US$0.26 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.39 per basic ADS for the second quarter of 2024 and US$0.50 per basic ADS in the third quarter of 2023.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IMOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.