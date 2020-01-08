ChipMOS Q4 Revenue Up 12.1% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $186.3 million, an increase of 12.1% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue for the month of December 2019 was $61.0 million, a decrease of 1.4% from the month of November 2019 and an increase of 18.6% from last year.

The company said it benefitted from continued growth throughout 2019 led by demand strength in its core business, the addition of new NAND flash business, diversification of gold bumping for DDIC to wafer bumping for non-DDIC products, stronger TDDI demand, all of which resulted in higher utilization levels.

