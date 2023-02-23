ChipMOS Q4 Profit, Revenues Down; Board Authorizes Distribution

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was NT$154.9 million or $5.0 million, down from last year's NT$1.42 billion or $46.1 million.

Earnings per share were NT$0.22 or $0.01, compared to NT$1.95 or $0.06 a year ago.

Net earnings were $0.14 per basic ADS, compared to $1.27 per basic ADS in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was NT$4.68 billion or $152.5 million, a decrease of 31% from NT$6.79 billion or $221.0 million a year ago.

Further, the company's Board of Directors has authorized a distribution of NT$2.3 per share pending shareholder approval at its May 2023 annual shareholders meeting.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.