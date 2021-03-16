Markets
IMOS

ChipMOS Q4 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 13.3% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS (IMOS) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to equity holders of the company of $24.4 million, or $0.03 per basic share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.03 per basic share, prior year. Net earnings per share was $0.67 per basic ADS, compared to $0.52 per basic ADS, last year. Fourth quarter revenue was $224.7 million, an increase of 13.3% from a year ago.

ChipMOS announced NT$2.2 per share distribution was authorized by Board pending shareholder approval at May 2021 AGM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMOS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular