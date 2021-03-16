ChipMOS Q4 Net Income Rises; Revenue Up 13.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS (IMOS) reported fourth quarter net profit attributable to equity holders of the company of $24.4 million, or $0.03 per basic share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.03 per basic share, prior year. Net earnings per share was $0.67 per basic ADS, compared to $0.52 per basic ADS, last year. Fourth quarter revenue was $224.7 million, an increase of 13.3% from a year ago.

ChipMOS announced NT$2.2 per share distribution was authorized by Board pending shareholder approval at May 2021 AGM.

