Markets
IMOS

ChipMOS Q3 Revenue Up 5.3% YoY - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported third quarter revenue of $196.4 million, an increase of 5.3% from a year ago. For the month of September, revenue was $65.5 million, an increase of 8.4% from last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES noted this represents a quarterly six year high. The company said it continues to benefit from strong growth in its DDIC revenue following a tightening of the supply chain, inventory and capacity in the first half of 2020, as it works with customers to efficiently meet higher demand levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMOS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular