ChipMOS Q3 Revenue Down 26.6% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS (IMOS) reported third-quarter revenue of NT$5.25 billion or $165.3 million, a decrease of 26.6% from a year ago. Revenue for the month of September 2022 was NT$1.59 billion or $50.1 million, a decrease of 32.1% from September 2021.

The company noted that while its long-term business catalysts remain firmly in place, the decline in monthly and year-over-year revenue reflects broader end market conditions and ongoing inventory adjustments in response to end market demand levels, which are impacting the entire industry.

