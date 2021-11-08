Markets
ChipMOS Q3 Profit Surges On Strong Revenue Growth - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported Monday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was NT$1.40 billion or $50.2 million, higher that prior year's NT$423.4 million or $15.2 million.

Earnings per share were NT$1.93 or $0.07, as compared to NT$0.58 or $0.02 a year ago.

Net earnings for the third quarter were $1.38 per basic ADS, compared to $0.42 per basic ADS in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue was NT$7.16 billion or $257.2 million, an increase of 25.9 percent from NT$5.69 billion or $204.2 million in 2020.

