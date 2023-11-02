News & Insights

ChipMOS Q3 Profit Down, Revenues Rise - Quick Facts

November 02, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported Thursday that third-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was NT$580.6 million or $18.0 million, compared to NT$671.8 million or $20.8 million last year.

Earnings per basic share were NT$0.80 or $0.02, down from NT$0.92 or $0.03 last year.

Net earnings were $0.50 per basic ADS, compared to $0.57 per basic ADS in the third quarter of 2022.

Revenue for the third quarter was NT$5.58 billion or $173.1 million, an increase of 6.2 percent from last year's NT$5.25 billion or $163.0 million. Sequentially, revenues increased 2.5 percent.

