ChipMOS Q3 Profit Declines; Revenue Up 5.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported third quarter net earnings of $0.40 per basic ADS, compared to $0.56 per basic ADS, a year ago. Third quarter revenue was NT$5.7 billion or $196.4 million, an increase of 5.3% from last year.

For the month of October 2020, revenue was NT$2.1 billion or US$72.4 million, an increase of 8.9% from a year ago. The company noted this represents a record monthly high revenue level, with approximately 9% sequential and year over year revenue growth.

