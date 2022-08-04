Markets
ChipMOS Q2 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported that its net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the second quarter of 2022 increased to NT$1.32 billion or US$44.4 million, from NT$1.28 billion or US$43.2 million in the prior year.

Quarterly net earnings were US$1.22 per basic ADS, compared to US$1.19 per basic ADS in the second quarter of 2021.

But revenue for the second quarter was NT$6.85 billion or US$230.4 million, a decrease of 1.9% from the previous year.

