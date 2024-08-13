ChipMOS Q2 Profit Declines, Despite Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor service company, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders was NT$450.6 million or $13.9 million, as compared to NT$628.5 million or $19.4 million in the prior year.

Net earnings were NT$0.62 or $0.02 per basic share, as compared to NT$0.86 or $0.03 per basic share a year ago.

Net earnings for the second quarter were $0.38 per basic ADS, compared to $0.53 per basic ADS in the second quarter of 2023.

Revenue was NT$5.81 billion or $179.0 million, an increase of 6.7 percent from NT$5.44 billion or $167.8 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 7.2 percent sequentially.

