ChipMOS Q1 Revenue Up 17.7% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of March 2024 and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was NT$5.42 billion, an increase of 17.7% from the first quarter of 2023. The company noted that it is benefitting from further inventory stabilization and demand recovery in its memory products.

For the month of March 2024, revenue was NT$1.93 billion, an increase of 5.2% from March 2023.

