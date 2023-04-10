Markets
IMOS

ChipMOS Q1 Revenue Slips

April 10, 2023 — 06:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor firm, on Monday posted a decline in revenue for the first quarter of 2023.

For the first quarter, the company recorded revenue of NT$4.605 billion or $151.1 million, lesser than NT$6.725 billion or $220.6 million, posted for the same quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, ChipMOS had generated revenue of N$4.686 billion or $153.7 million.

For the month of March, revenue was at NT$1.837 billion or $60.3 million, compared with N$2.355 billion or $77.3 million in March 2022.

ChipMOS had reported revenue of N$1.437 billion or $47.2 million for the month of February 2023.

