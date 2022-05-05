Markets
ChipMOS Q1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 4%

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) reported first-quarter net profit attributable to equity holders of NT$1.23 billion compared to NT$959.1 million, prior year. Net profit to equity holders was NT$1.68 per basic common share, compared to NT$1.32 per basic common share.

The company noted that its gross margin increased 80 basis points from prior year, despite global inflation and supply chain constraints.

Revenue was NT$6.73 billion, an increase of 4.0% from NT$6.47 billion, last year.

A dividend of NT$4.3 per share was approved by the ChipMOS' Board of Directors.

