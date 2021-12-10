Markets
ChipMOS November Revenue Rises YOY, Down Sequentially

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, reported Thursday that revenue for the month of November was NT$2.24 billion or $80.8 million, an increase of 9 percent from last year's NT$2.05 billion.

Revenues, meanwhile, declined 2.3 percent from the preceding month of October. The company noted the sequential decline reflects 1 less working day in November.

In the first eleven months of 2021, revenue increased 21 percent.

