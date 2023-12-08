News & Insights

ChipMOS November Revenue Climbs

December 08, 2023

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, Thursday reported higher revenue for November than the same period last year.

Revenue surged 20.3 percent to $59.9 million for the month, from $49.8 million last year.

Sequentially, however, revenue declined 4.9 percent to $59.9 million from $63 million in October.

The company said while it continues to be impacted by broader market softness, it is concurrently benefitting from improved inventory stabilization and demand recovery in certain markets, including its memory products.

ChipMOS shares closed at 42.45 TWD, up 1.68% in Taiwan today.

