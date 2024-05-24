ChipMOS Announces Director Resignation Ahead of Elections

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) has released an update.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. announced the resignation of Ms. Hui-Fen Chan from her roles as an independent director, and member of both the audit and nomination committees, effective May 25, 2024, due to personal reasons. Her departure comes just before the expiration of her term and ahead of the company’s Annual Shareholder’s Meeting scheduled for May 30, 2024, where re-election of all directors will take place. The company assures that her resignation will not impact the functioning of its board or committees, as there are four other independent directors remaining.

For further insights into IMOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.