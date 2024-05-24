News & Insights

ChipMOS Announces Director Resignation Ahead of Elections

May 24, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) has released an update.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. announced the resignation of Ms. Hui-Fen Chan from her roles as an independent director, and member of both the audit and nomination committees, effective May 25, 2024, due to personal reasons. Her departure comes just before the expiration of her term and ahead of the company’s Annual Shareholder’s Meeting scheduled for May 30, 2024, where re-election of all directors will take place. The company assures that her resignation will not impact the functioning of its board or committees, as there are four other independent directors remaining.

