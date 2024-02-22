Chipmakers Western Digital and Kioxia to restart merger talks in April, says Asahi Newspaper

TOKYO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Merger talks between semiconductor manufacturers Western Digital WDC.O and Kioxia are set to restart at the end of April, Japan's Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Friday.

Negotiations between the two firms broke down in October last year, due to opposition to the deal from South Korea's SK Hynix 000660.KS, an investor in Kioxia as well as major memory chip maker and rival to both Kioxia and Western Digital.

Merger talks between the chip heavyweights have been on and off since 2021.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Michael Perry)

