Chipmakers, Sodexo lead European shares to strong weekly finish

By Amal S

Jan 8 (Reuters) - European stocks were on track for their strongest weekly gains since November on Friday, with Germany's DAX hitting a record high on the back of better-than-expected economic data and encouraging earnings updates from chipmakers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% and was set to end the first week of 2021 with gains of about 3%, largely driven by hopes that a Democrat sweep of the U.S. Senate would lead to a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package.

That, along with optimism that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will fuel a strong global recovery, boosted U.S. and Asian markets to all-time highs. Europe's STOXX 600 trades nearly 5% below its record high hit in February 2020.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI outperformed, gaining 0.7%, after data showed both industrial output and exports rose more than expected in November.

"Germany is the powerhouse in Europe. If you get data out with value, especially at these uncertain times, that is going to push prices up and that seems to be what is happening now," ETX Capital analyst Michael Baker said.

A European Commission monthly survey showed the economic sentiment in the euro zone ticked up in December, but inflation held in negative territory, lending weight to expectations of loose monetary policy in the bloc.

Tech stocks .SX8P topped sectoral gains as chipmakers Infineon IFXGn.DE, AMS AMS.S and ASM International ASMI.AS rose between 1.6% and 6.9% after global peers Micron Technology Inc MU.O and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported strong earnings.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA rose 4.3% after its revenue estimate for the fourth quarter came in above the previous range.

Travel stocks got a boost after French catering and food services group Sodexo EXHO.PA raised its margin outlook for the first-half of 2021. Its shares surged 6.7% to the top of STOXX 600, while peer Compass CPG.L gained 3.1%.

Economically sensitive sectors such as miners .SXPP, oil and gas .SXEP, and banks .SX7P were mixed after strong gains this week.

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE, also heavy on bank and commodity stocks, rose just 0.1% after a 6% surge this week.

Retailer Marks & Spencer MKS.L slipped 1.4% after it reported another big fall in sales of clothing and homewares in the three months leading up to Christmas.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.S fell 3.1% after it forecast a net loss for its fourth quarter due to higher provisions for a long-running dispute in the United States.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Anil D'Silva)

