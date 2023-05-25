News & Insights

Chipmakers help European shares buck macro gloom

May 25, 2023 — 05:39 am EDT

By Sruthi Shankar

May 25 (Reuters) - European stocks steadied on Thursday after their worst two-day selloff since March, as investors balanced concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling standoff and a global economic slowdown with optimism from upbeat corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX added 0.1% after shedding about 2.5% in the past two days, triggered by a selloff in luxury stocks and lack of progress in talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avert a default.

Ratings agency Fitch put the United States' credit on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday.

European chipmakers gained on Thursday after the world's most valuable chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.Oforecast quarterly revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates, and said it is boosting supply to meet surging demand for its artificial-intelligence chips

Shares of BE Semiconductor BESI.AS jumped 7.8%, while ASM International ASMI.AS rose 7.9% and ASML Holdings ASML.AS added 5.4%. Bank of America analysts see both ASM and ASML as beneficiaries of growing AI adoption.

Germany's DAX .DAX was down 0.2% after data showed Europe's biggest economy economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023, compared with the previous three months, thereby signalling a recession.

European stocks came under selling pressure this week as investors fretted over a potential U.S. debt default and sticky inflation in the UK after a strong earnings season had boosted several regional bourses to record highs.

Cineworld CINE.L fell 3.6% even as the British cinema chain operator said it expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July.

