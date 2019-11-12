US Markets

Chipmakers drive European shares higher

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares rose on Tuesday boosted by gains in chipmakers, while investors awaited a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for clues on a trade deal with China.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Nov 12 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday boosted by gains in chipmakers, while investors awaited a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for clues on a trade deal with China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX edged slightly higher by 0840 GMT, with technology stocks .SXPP rising 0.3% rise.

Investors are keenly awaiting a speech by Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day to look for any new word on the Sino-U.S. Phase one trade deal.

Chipmakers took the spotlight, with Dialog Semiconductor DLGS.DE jumping 5.2% after it lifted its gross and operating margin forecasts. Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE gained 5.5% despite forecasting slower growth in the year ahead.

German post and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL DPWGn.DE rose 3.3% after reporting an almost tripling of third-quarter operating profit and said it expected a strong fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular