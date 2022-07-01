Chipmakers drag European equities lower ahead of inflation data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

July 1 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, with semiconductor stocks leading the slide following tepid outlook from U.S. memory-chip firm Micron Technology, while investors awaited euro zone inflation data for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes.

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS, Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.PA, STM.MI and German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE fell between 3.1% and 4.1% after Micron gave a significantly weaker-than-expected business outlook.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.8% by 0709 GMT, a day after marking its worst quarter since the pandemic-led selling of early 2020 and tracking a dour Wall Street session on data that exacerbated concerns around a recession. .N

Miners .SXPP and oil and gas companies .SXEP dipped about 0.3% each as commodity prices slipped on demand concerns. O/RMET/L

The first estimate of June consumer price index for the euro zone will be released at 0900 GMT, and it is likely that inflation accelerated to a record high of 8.4% from 8.1% in May.

Sodexo EXHO.PA gained 2.3% after the French catering and food services group reported upbeat third-quarter revenue, citing strong growth in all business segments and geographies.

