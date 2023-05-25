News & Insights

NVDA

Chipmakers buoy European shares after two-day selloff

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

May 25, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 25 (Reuters) - European stocks steadied on Thursday after their worst two-day selloff since March as investors balanced concerns over the U.S. debt ceiling standoff and global economic slowdown with optimism from upbeat corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was flat by 0707 GMT after shedding about 2.5% in the past two days, triggered by a selloff in luxury stocks and little progress in talks to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avert a default.

Ratings agency Fitch put the United States' credit on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday.

European chipmakers gained on Thursday after the world's most valuable chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.Oforecast quarterly revenue more than 50% above Wall Street estimates.

Shares of BE Semiconductor .BESI.AS jumped 6.5% and ASM International ASMI.AS rose 6.3%. The wider tech index .SX8P rallied 1.7%.

Germany's DAX .DAX slipped after data showed the German economy contracted in the first quarter of 2023, compared with the previous three months, thereby signalling a recession.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.