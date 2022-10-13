Chipmaker TSMC's shares leap after quarterly profit beats estimates

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - TSMC 2330.TW shares jumped more than 4% on Friday morning outperforming the broader market .TWII, after the Taiwanese chipmaker announced a forecast-beating third-quarter profit, though it struck a more cautious note on upcoming demand.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) TSM.N, a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted on Thursday an 80% on-year surge in profit for the July-September period of 2022, but also trimmed capital spending by at least 10% for this year.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.