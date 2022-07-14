US Markets
Chipmaker TSMC's shares jump after quarterly profit beats estimates

TAIPEI, July 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Taiwanese chip firm TSMC 2330.TW, TSM.Nrose more than 1% on Friday morning, the day after announcing a forecast-beating second quarter profit and saying it was "highly confident" about its long-term prospects.

That compared to the broader market .TWII which was flat.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 76.4% leap in profit for the April-June period of 2022, to T$237.0 billion ($7.92 billion).

($1 = 29.9410 Taiwan dollars)

