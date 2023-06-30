News & Insights

US Markets

Chipmaker TSMC says supplier hit with ransomware

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 30, 2023 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by Akriti Sharma and James Pearson for Reuters ->

Recasts with company's statement

June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW said on Friday that a cybersecurity incident involving one of its IT hardware suppliers has led to the leak of the vendor's company data.

"TSMC has recently been aware that one of our IT hardware suppliers experienced a cybersecurity incident which led to the leak of information pertinent to server initial setup and configuration," the company said.

TMSC confirmed in a statement to Reuters that its business operations or customer information were not affected by the incident.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and James Pearson; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.