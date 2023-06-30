Chipmaker TSMC says supplier hit with ransomware

Recasts with company's statement

June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW said on Friday that a cybersecurity incident involving one of its IT hardware suppliers has led to the leak of the vendor's company data.

"TSMC has recently been aware that one of our IT hardware suppliers experienced a cybersecurity incident which led to the leak of information pertinent to server initial setup and configuration," the company said.

TMSC confirmed in a statement to Reuters that its business operations or customer information were not affected by the incident.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma and James Pearson; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

