Chipmaker TSMC confirms data leak after cyberattack targets its supplier - Axios

June 30 (Reuters) - An IT hardware supplier of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW is responding to a cybersecurity incident that resulted in some leaked company data, Axios reported on Friday.

The attack "led to the leak of information pertinent to server initial setup and configuration," the company said in a statement to Axios, adding that it has not affected TSMC's business operations or customer information.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.