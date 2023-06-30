News & Insights

Chipmaker TSMC confirms data leak after cyberattack targets its supplier - Axios

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 30, 2023 — 11:13 am EDT

June 30 (Reuters) - An IT hardware supplier of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co 2330.TW is responding to a cybersecurity incident that resulted in some leaked company data, Axios reported on Friday.

The attack "led to the leak of information pertinent to server initial setup and configuration," the company said in a statement to Axios, adding that it has not affected TSMC's business operations or customer information.

