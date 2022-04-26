Chipmaker Texas Instruments quarterly revenue beats estimates

April 26 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Tuesday on the back of solid demand in the industrial and automotive sectors.

Total revenue in the quarter was $4.91 billion compared with $4.29 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $4.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

