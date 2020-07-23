STM

Chipmaker STMicroelectronics ups 2020 outlook on improved market

Charles Regnier Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

July 23 (Reuters) - French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.BN, STM.PA raised its full-year net revenue guidance on Thursday, citing improved market conditions, new products and engaged customer programmes.

STMicro, which generates over 60% of its revenue in Asia-Pacific and whose customers in the region include Samsung 005930.KS and Huawei HWT.UL, now sees 2020 sales in between $9.25 billion and $9.65 billion, compared with $8.8 billion and $9.5 billion previously.

The company expects sales to grow by $610 million to $1.01 billion in the second half of the year, compared to its previous guidance of $340 million to $1.04 billion, with anticipated 17.4% revenue growth in the third-quarter.

The Geneva-based group reported second-quarter sales above its own guidance, with a 6.5% drop instead of an expected 10.3% decrease, citing a quarter-on-quarter revenues increase in its Microcontrollers segment.

It now also expects capital expenditures for 2020 of about $1.2 billion, at the upper end of its previous guidance.

STMicroelectronics stock slumped about 50% between February and March, but managed to recover at a steady rate in line with the sector index .SX8P afterwards and was up about 10% by mid-July.

