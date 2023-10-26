Chipmaker STMicroelectronics Q3 sales top estimates

Oct 26 (Reuters) - European chipmaker STMicroelectronics STMPA.PA beat expectations on Thursday for third quarter sales, helped by the automotive sector.

It posted third-quarter net revenues of $4.43 billion, beating the average of $4.38 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

