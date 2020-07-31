US Markets

Chipmaker SMIC inks $7.6 bln investment deal for wafer production

Reuters
China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) said on Friday it would establish a joint venture company to develop wafer production units in Beijing to bump up its semiconductor output and reduce costs.

SMIC, China's biggest chipmaker, in a stock exchange filing said it would partner with Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area Management Committee (BDAC) to develop facilities to produce 12-inch wafer, a slice of semiconductor used for the fabrication of integrated circuits.

The first phase of the project will have an estimated investment of $7.6 billion, with SMIC contributing about 51% of an initial registered capital of $5 billion.

The agreement comes as SMIC looks to build out foundries for the manufacture of computer chips that can compete with those operated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , the industry's market leader.

The deal comes against a backdrop of tense Sino-U.S. relations as American restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] threaten Huawei's suppliers, which includes SMIC. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;)) Keywords: CHINA SMIC/SEMICONDUCTOR

