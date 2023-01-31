Chipmaker SK Hynix reports record Q4 loss as demand weakens

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 31, 2023 — 06:02 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS posted a record quarterly operating loss on Wednesday after warning of an "unprecedented deterioration" in memory chip demand.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker reported a 1.7 trillion won ($1.38 billion) operating loss in the October-December quarter, from 4.2 trillion won profit a year earlier.

The quarterly loss is the biggest since SK Group acquired Hynix in 2012.

This compares with expectations for a 1.3 trillion won operating loss according to 21 analysts compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

On Tuesday, memory chip No. 1 Samsung Electronics 005930.KS reported a 69% plunge in its chip operating profit, although Samsung retained a profit during the fourth quarter.

($1 = 1,232.4700 won)

