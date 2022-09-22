Chipmaker Qualcomm says automotive future business expands to $30 bln
By Jane Lanhee Lee and Akash Sriram
Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. chip maker Qualcomm Inc
The jump in future business was thanks to its Snapdragon Digital Chassis product used by car makers and their suppliers, said Qualcomm at its Automotive Investor Day. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis can provide assisted and autonomous driving technology as well as in-car infotainment and cloud connectivity.
With electric vehicles and autonomous features increasing in cars, the number of chips used by automakers are surging and the automotive market has been a key growth area for chipmakers.
Earlier this week, chipmaker Nvidia Corp
