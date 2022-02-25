Chipmaker Nvidia investigating potential cyberattack - report

Adds details from the report, shares

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O is investigating a potential cyberattack that may have taken parts of its business offline for two days, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

A malicious network intrusion caused outages in Nvidia's email systems and developer tools over the last two days, the report said.

It was unclear if any data was stolen or deleted, the report added.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company pared gains to trade down 0.7% in late-afternoon trading.

At a market cap of nearly $600 billion, Nvidia is the most valuable chipmaker in the Unites States. It is known for its graphics processing units (GPU) that enhance videogaming experiences and advanced computer simulations.

