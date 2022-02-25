US Markets
Chipmaker Nvidia investigating potential cyberattack - report

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

U.S chipmaker Nvidia Corp is investigating a potential cyberattack that may have taken parts of its business offline for two days, the Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/02/25/us-microchip-powerhouse-nvidia-hit-cyber-attack/?utm_content=telegraph&utm_medium=Social&utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1645815219-1 on Friday.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

