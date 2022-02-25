Chipmaker Nvidia investigating potential cyberattack - report

Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O is investigating a potential cyberattack that may have taken parts of its business offline for two days, the Telegraph reported on Friday.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

