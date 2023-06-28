Chipmaker Micron forecasts revenue above estimates as AI boom fuels demand

June 28 (Reuters) - Micron Technology MU.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, banking on a bounce in demand for its memory chips from the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The company expects revenue of $3.9 billion plus or minus $200 million for the quarter ending Aug. 31, compared with estimates of $3.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

